NH&MP deployed 'spotters' at different points on motorways

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Khalid Mahmood, spotters were deployed at different points on the motorways.

Explaining the new tracking system, IG Motorway Police said that these police officials were equipped with high definition cameras to be used to take pictures if commuters violate traffic rules including seat belt, speed limit and use of mobile phone during driving, said a statement.

Khalid Mahmood said that tickets would be issued to violators with evidence.

He advised motorists to avoid over-speeding during holidays and keep safe distance and strictly follow traffic rules.

He said that the steps had been taken to ensure the safety of public on motorwaysand new modern standards of operations have also been in place to curb the traffic violations.