NH&MP Issues Rs 27.62m Tickets To Traffic Laws Violators

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

NH&MP issues Rs 27.62m tickets to traffic laws violators

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) issued challan tickets worth over Rs 27.62 million during the last five months.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Sector Commander C1 SP Atif Shehzad said the NH&MP issued tickets to 113,470 people travelling without helmets and imposed a fine of Rs 22.694 million on them.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 2.311 million was also imposed on 7,705 vehicle owners for using LED and HID lights.

The NH&MP issued challan tickets to 6,280 people for using tinted glass and imposed Rs 1.88 million fine, while Rs 736,800 fine was imposed on 2,450 violators for using LPG/CNG cylinders illegally in their vehicles.

Superintendent of Police Atif Shehzad said that the first priority of the Motorway police was to provide facilities to people on the road. Challans were also issued over corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations. The fitness certificates of vehicles were also being checked on daily basis.

Atif said that booklets and pamphlets were distributed among the motorway users to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding, violation of traffic rules and road safety.

