Nine held for collecting animals hides illegally

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested nine persons for collecting hides of sacrificial animals illegally, during separate raids across the district.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, police launched a crackdown against those involved in collection of animals' hides illegally.

The police arrested nine persons and recovered animals' hides from them.

It is pertinent to mention here that government has imposed a ban on collecting animals' hides without getting legal permission.

The district administration issued a list of the organizations which have been given permission to collect animals' hides on Eid-ul-Azha.