UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Suspects Arrested, Arms Recovered In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:21 PM

Nine suspects arrested, arms recovered in Charsadda

District police during crackdown on criminals arrested one proclaimed offender, two drug sellers and nine suspects, during the operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :District police during crackdown on criminals arrested one proclaimed offender, two drug sellers and nine suspects, during the operation.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Shabqadar Charsadda Farooq Zaman Khan and SHO Saru Kale Police Station Bismillah Jan.

The police raided and checked houses and hideouts of criminal elements during operation. Heavy contingent of police and elite force, women police team took part in the operation.

615 grams hashish, 270 grams ice, five pistols and rounds of ammunition recovered from therir possession.

The arrested persons have been shifted to the concerned police station for investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Charsadda Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Five arrested for selling kites in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Oath taking ceremony of the Chakdara Press Club he ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19

29 minutes ago

Prayer leader shot dead in kasur

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.