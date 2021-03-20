Nine suspects arrested, arms recovered in Charsadda

District police during crackdown on criminals arrested one proclaimed offender, two drug sellers and nine suspects, during the operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :District police during crackdown on criminals arrested one proclaimed offender, two drug sellers and nine suspects, during the operation.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Shabqadar Charsadda Farooq Zaman Khan and SHO Saru Kale Police Station Bismillah Jan.

The police raided and checked houses and hideouts of criminal elements during operation. Heavy contingent of police and elite force, women police team took part in the operation.

615 grams hashish, 270 grams ice, five pistols and rounds of ammunition recovered from therir possession.

The arrested persons have been shifted to the concerned police station for investigation.