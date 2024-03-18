No compromise on quality of essential items: Azma Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that no compromise is being made on quality of essential items across the province.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that provincial ministers and district administrations were monitoring the quality of essential items on a daily basis.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had zero tolerance on the quality of daily use items. Azma Bukhari said that prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and other essential items were decreasing. She said that a historic Ramazan package was being implemented successfully.