No Compromise On Quality Of Essential Items: Azma Bukhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that no compromise is being made on quality of essential items across the province.
In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that provincial ministers and district administrations were monitoring the quality of essential items on a daily basis.
She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had zero tolerance on the quality of daily use items. Azma Bukhari said that prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and other essential items were decreasing. She said that a historic Ramazan package was being implemented successfully.
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices4 minutes ago
-
Commander Karachi calls on CM Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Two butchers booked over weight irregularities4 minutes ago
-
USAID Mission Director visits CAS-AFS, UAF4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on Sindh CM4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit various offices to inspect attendance, punctuality4 minutes ago
-
FESCO electrified 85 villages last month4 minutes ago
-
62 arrested, 88 cases registered over profiteering4 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers held, hashish recovered4 minutes ago
-
PU awards seven PhD degrees4 minutes ago
-
Health minister KP resolves to protect children against diseases14 minutes ago
-
Retaining walls alongside Chitral-Booni Shandoor road starts deteriorating14 minutes ago