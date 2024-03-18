Open Menu

No Compromise On Quality Of Essential Items: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

No compromise on quality of essential items: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that no compromise is being made on quality of essential items across the province.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that provincial ministers and district administrations were monitoring the quality of essential items on a daily basis.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had zero tolerance on the quality of daily use items. Azma Bukhari said that prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and other essential items were decreasing. She said that a historic Ramazan package was being implemented successfully.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Punjab Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

26 minutes ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

43 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

44 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

1 hour ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

4 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

6 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan