No Democratic Values In PDM: Chohan

Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan has said that there was no democratic values in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which claimed to be champion of democracy.

In his statement issued here, he said that it seems that all decisions in PDM were being taken by PPP and PML-N leaders while other parties had no value in the decision making process.

Regarding long march of PDM, Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said that PPP and PML-N were not on one page.

He said that Bilwal's suggestion of in house change had shocked the PML-N.

Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan said that government could talk with oppositionon anything except NRO.

