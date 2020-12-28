UrduPoint.com
“No NRO Will Be Given To Opposition,” Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:21 PM

“No NRO will be given to Opposition,” says Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Minister says Pakistan Army always supported democracy for the best interest of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed lashed out at opposition parties, saying that neither National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be given nor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) be abolished.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition in reality was fighting against accountability bureau instead of Prime Minister Iman Khan.

“Neither NRO will be given nor NAB be abolished,” said sheikh Rasheed while talking to the reporters on Monday.

He said that the opposition was fighting just for the sake of their cases.

“They want that all cases against them should be withdrawn,” said Sheikh Rasheed, hoping that the opposition would take part in senate elections and would also review its decision over the matter of resignations,” he said.

He further said that Asif Ali Zardari had PhD degree in criminology while Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was a product of former dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

“Asif Zardari knows exactly what should be done to avoid jail. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif polished boots of Zia-ul-Haq to sustain his political career,” said Rasheed, questioning that why did they not talk about that.

“There is clear division in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) now,” he stated.

He said Pakistan Army always supported democracy and would continue to support it in the best interest of the country.

