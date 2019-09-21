No one to support Fazlur Rehman against govt: Sh Rashid

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that no party will support Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his protest against the government

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had refused to participate in the JUI-F rally and hoped that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would also not to be used in the hands of others.

He alleged that Fazlur Rehman was gathering people on the Namoos-e-Risalat (sanctity of Holy Prophet) issue. He said that he was also supporter of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH). "Fazlur Rehman never went to any jail for protecting Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), but I remained in prison for the cause and it was me who fought for Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) in the assembly," he added.

Sh Rashid predicted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would change the protest date and nothing would happen in the capital.

To a question, he said that he had good relations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and even his late father Maulana Mufti Mehmood. Therefore, a message had been sent to Maulana Fazlur Rehman through Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he added. "I have asked the Maulana not to step in to wrong place as he will waste his energies if he does what he wants to do," he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Pakistanis not to go to Indian-held Kashmir as "we support only Kashmiris' own struggle for freedom from India".

To another question, the Minister said that the perception of closing down of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects was wrong and it was entirely a baseless propaganda.

He said that the Railways Main Line-1 (ML-1) would be constructed and Kashmir freedom struggle would succeed soon. "No one can make any compromise on Kashmir and the propaganda in this regard was poisonous," he added. The ML-1 is an important part of CPEC and it would be completed in the tenure of Imran Khan.

Responding to a question, he said that Hitler, dictator Mussolini and terrorist Narendra Modi all made blunders. He said now Kashmiri people would prove their bravery by raising a strong agitation against India. "People of Kashmir who earlier used stones will use something else in future," he added.

The minister said that US President Donald Trump might play both sides of the field as a super power could have its own interests to watch, but he assured the nation that under the leadership of Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the case of Kashmir would be took to its ultimate end and Kashmiri people would get freedom.

To a question about war with India, the Minister said that any decision about a war would be taken by the prime minister and the COAS; however, in case of any attack, the attacker would be destroyed completely. "Pakistan Army is ready to destroy the enemy of the country with the support of the people," he added.

Sh Rashid criticized the Srinagar High Court decision and termed it nothing more than "light music".

About Iran, the Minister expressed the hope that Imran Khan would meet the Iranian leader on the sidelines of the UNGA session. He said that the Muslim countries should work for peace and harmony among the Islamic nations.

Commenting on the current political situation, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif always kept his family in one-on-one talks with the Indian leadership, instead of engaging a foreign minister.

He said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was good in holding talks, but Nawaz Sharif was a stubborn person and usually damages dialogue due to his inflexibility.

To a question about protest by traders, he said the government should hold dialogue with traders and they should be taken on board regarding taxes recovery.