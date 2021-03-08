Non custom paid goods worth Rs35.9 m smuggling bid foiled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Rangers Sindh has foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The para-military force along with customs authorities, acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post Sindh and Balochistan recovered non custom paid goods worth worth Rs35.9 millions, said a news release on Monday.

The seized goods included clothes 29 rolls, 237 tyres, 258 tractor tubes, 2,320 mobile phone batteries, 8 vehicle tape recorders, 8 cartons of shaft vehicles, a hair straightening machine, 15 cartons of door locks, 28 cartons of screws, 182 cartons of computer weight instrument, 226 computerized and normal sewing machines, 38 cartons of gas heaters, 30 cartons of motorcycle clutch wires, 287 cartons of soaps, 9 cartons of Al-Jannat perfume, 120 crates of Red Bull (energy drink), 50 crates of tiles, 70 bags China salt, 60 cartons of sound system amplifier, 190 cartons welding rods, 131 cartons of Sensodyne toothpaste, 6 microwave ovens, 133 cartons of motorcycle chains and other items.

The seized items have been handed over to the customs authorities for further legal proceedings.