UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non Custom Paid Goods Worth Rs35.9 M Smuggling Bid Foiled

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Non custom paid goods worth Rs35.9 m smuggling bid foiled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Rangers Sindh has foiled a smuggling bid of non custom paid goods at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The para-military force along with customs authorities, acting on a tip off at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed check post Sindh and Balochistan recovered non custom paid goods worth worth Rs35.9 millions, said a news release on Monday.

The seized goods included clothes 29 rolls, 237 tyres, 258 tractor tubes, 2,320 mobile phone batteries, 8 vehicle tape recorders, 8 cartons of shaft vehicles, a hair straightening machine, 15 cartons of door locks, 28 cartons of screws, 182 cartons of computer weight instrument, 226 computerized and normal sewing machines, 38 cartons of gas heaters, 30 cartons of motorcycle clutch wires, 287 cartons of soaps, 9 cartons of Al-Jannat perfume, 120 crates of Red Bull (energy drink), 50 crates of tiles, 70 bags China salt, 60 cartons of sound system amplifier, 190 cartons welding rods, 131 cartons of Sensodyne toothpaste, 6 microwave ovens, 133 cartons of motorcycle chains and other items.

The seized items have been handed over to the customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Mobile China Vehicles Vehicle Border Gas Post Weight Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

14 seconds ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

3 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

6 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.