Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Faisal Karim Kundi, Thursday said that people from diverse religious backgrounds in Pakistan are experiencing the liberty to observe their faiths and engage in mutual celebrations.

Speaking at the International Interfaith/Religious Harmony Conference, he emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of its citizens.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue to uphold the cherished principles of social and religious diversity, promoting national cohesion.

Organised by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and All Neighbors USA, the summit aimed to catalyze dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding among varied religious and cultural communities within Pakistan and beyond.

The International Religious Freedom and Interfaith Harmony Summit, bringing together a diverse range of global leaders, religious figures, government officials, and civil society representatives, took place on April 25, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel Islamabad.

The summit emphasized religious freedom and interfaith harmony as crucial elements for peace, development, and social cohesion amidst rising challenges to religious freedom and escalating extremism and intolerance globally.

Serving as a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and exploring innovative approaches to promote religious tolerance and understanding, the event was graced by distinguished speakers and experts from various backgrounds, including government officials, religious leaders, and representatives of international organizations.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, underscored the significance of interfaith harmony and the role of religious communities in Pakistan, stressing the need to align state policies with the vision articulated in the August 11th address by Quaid-e-Azam.

Ilyas Masih, President of All Neighbors USA, emphasized the significance of hosting the summit in Pakistan.

Addressing the audience, Kate Somvongsiri, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy Islamabad congratulated SSDO and All Neighbors USA for convening such a diverse group of experts, theologians and men and women of faith to reflect on how everyone can contribute to a more peaceful, more tolerant, and more just society for all Pakistanis.

She said: “It is also important to protect the extraordinarily good that people of faith can do to promote peace, to care for the sick, to protect our planet, to expand opportunity for underserved communities, and so much more.”

The U.S. delegation, represented by Dr. Jack Haye (President, Henry College) and Dr. Joseph Knight and Ilyas Masih (President-All Neighbors USA) shared insights and best practices from their experiences in the USA to further advance peace, harmony, and social cohesion in Pakistan. Ayesha Raza Farooq (Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child) shared insights of the minority children rights. A panel discussion featuring Iqbal Ahmed Detho (Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission), Sukhdev Assardas Hemani (Member Sindh human rights commission govt of Sindh), Ms Afshan Tehseen (Former Chairperson NCRC) and Muhammad Shahid Khan (Director-SSDO) and Dr. Ehsan Sadiq (Director General, National Police Bureau) delved into practical solutions for fostering peace, interfaith harmony, and meaningful dialogue and collaboration among all religious and faith communities in Pakistan.

The summit welcomed participants from across the United States and Pakistan, including clergy members, Pandits, Muslims, Sikhs, and Baha'i community scholars, all sharing a commitment to advancing religious freedom, promoting interfaith understanding, and bridging divides across cultures and beliefs.