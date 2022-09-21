Nooh Butt appointed as honorary assistant collector Customs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Gold Medalist in Common Wealth Games 2022 Nooh Dastgir Butt has been appointed as brand ambassador and awarded an honorary rank of Assistant Collector by Pakistan Customs Service in a rank pinning ceremony held at Customs House Nabha Road, here on Wednesday.

Member Customs (Ops) FBR Mukkaram Jah Ansari, ex member Customs Shahid Rahim Sheikh and senior officers of Pakistan Customs Service attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Mukarram Jah Ansari appreciated the efforts of gold medalist Nooh Dastgir Butt and resolved to continue supporting men and women athletes who bring laurels for the country.

He also vowed to make efforts for the revival of Pakistan Customs' Hockey team as well.