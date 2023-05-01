Noted Brussels-based Pakistani journalist late Khalid Farooqi was presented glowing tributes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) : , May 01 (APP):The Brussels-based International Council for Human Development (ICHD) in collaboration with the Pakistan Press Club Belgium and the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, hosted a grand "Annual Memorial Conference" in memory of the late Khalid Hameed Farooqui, a senior Pakistani journalist, intellectual and former bureau chief of Geo tv in Brussels.

Intellectuals, journalists and people from different walks of life and from different European countries participated in the event held in European Press Club Brussels.

Pakistan Press Club Belgium Secretary General Muhammad Nadeem Butt started the program by offering Fatiha for late Khalid Farooqi and welcoming the guests, says a message reaching and released to media here Sunday night.

The first session was presided over by Pakistani intellectual Rao Mustajab Ahmad Khan. In this session, the Acting Ambassador of Pakistan Syed Faraz Zaidi was the chief guest and Syed Ejaz Hussain Saifi was the guest of honour.

Other prominent friends of late Khalid Farooqi include noted human rights activist from Holland Marjan Lucas, Shiraz Raj, Salim Memon, Younis Khan, Malik Ajmal, Haji Parvez, Waheed Bhatti, Mohammad Nasir Councilor, Umar Memon, Akram Qaim Khani, Palestinian journalist Ahmed, former Member of Brussels Parliament Dr.

Manzoor were among the people who spoke about the personality of late Khalid Farooqui.

Speaking at the event, Chairman International Council for Human Development (ICHD) Ali Raza Syed said that Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a professional journalist and a very sophisticated person. He will live forever in our hearts.

Other speakers also paid tribute to Khalid Hameed Farooqi in beautiful words and appreciated his valuable journalistic and social services.

The second session of the conference consisted of a poetry works. It was presided over by female journalist/poet Syeda Saima Zaidi from Germany. Along with her, the honorable guests were Adeel Shakir from Holland and Mudabbar Asan from Germany. The poets received high praise from the audience for their high poetry.

The audience kept applauding the poetry of Shiraz Raj and Manzar Jahangir from Belgium. Along with them, young poets Nasir Wasal and Asim Jafari also presented their poems Both sessions were moderated by Pakistan Press Club Brussels, President Chaudhry Imran Saqib. Other organizers of the program included Shiraz Raj and Nadeem Butt.

Apart from this, some of the friends of Khalid Farooqui, who participated in the ceremony, went to the cemetery and recited Fatiha for him, the message added. Ends / APP / AHR.