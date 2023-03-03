NUST, Chinese depts join hands to boost agriculture productivity in Pakistan

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) with coordination of China Study Center has signed three documents of understanding with various Chinese departments to boost agriculture productivity in Pakistan

The Pakistan-China Agriculture Project was a significant initiative and would serve as a model for other countries in the region to emulate and reinforce the belief that cooperation and partnership could lead to significant achievements and benefits for all, an official told APP on Friday.

She informed the accords were inked in the field of agriculture with Weifang Engineering Vocational College, Qingzhou Municipal People's Government and Weifang National Agricultural Open Development Comprehensive Pilot Zone in a ceremony held here the other day.

The signing ceremony was attended by NUST Pro-Rector Academics Dr Osman Hassan, Acting Director International Office, Dr Umer Asghar and his team, Principal Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences with his faculty members and China Study Centre Director Xiang Yang and her team Wang Yong, Deputy Director of Weifang National Agricultural Comprehensive District Promotion Office, Li Xiuming, Deputy Director Weifang National Comprehensive Pilot Agriculture Zone, Chen Wei, Deputy Mayor of Qingzhou Municipal People's Government, and Wang Jinming, Vice President of Weifang Engineering Vocational College, she added.