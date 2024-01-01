Open Menu

Objection Raised To Appeal Against Acceptance Of Nawaz Sharif's Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

The Appellate Tribunal registrar's office on Monday raised an objection to the appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif from National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Appellate Tribunal registrar's office on Monday raised an objection to the appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif from National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The office raised an objection, highlighting the absence of a certified copy of the returning officer's decision accompanying the appeal.

Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief, Ishtiaq Chaudhry, had filed the appeal in the election tribunal stating that Nawaz Sharif, having been life-time disqualified by the Supreme Court, was ineligible to participate in the election.

The appellant argued that the returning officer erroneously approved Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. The appeal requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif.

