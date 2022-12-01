UrduPoint.com

OCHA Head Calls On Chairman NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The newly appointed UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs's (OCHA) Head of Office for Pakistan Carlos Geha called on Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here on Thursday.

Chairman NDMA welcomed Carlos Geha and apprised him of ongoing lead work in related domains, especially targeting humanitarian assistance in flood-affected areas, a news release said.

Both sides stressed reinforcing the shared vision of accomplishing urgent human security benchmarks related to climate change especially in remote areas and agreed upon greater technology-driven connectivity to maximize the impact reach of disaster mitigation and response in hazard-prone areas.

The Chairman NDMA explained the context of NDMA's potential value addition in fostering an authentic database for planning and designing tangible goals of OCHA Pakistan. He thanked OCHA for supporting the Government of Pakistan and NDMA in coordinating response and providing relief assistance to the population affected by the monsoon-induced floods in 2022 and launching of initial flash appeal on 31 August 2022 and the subsequent launch of a revised flash appeal on 4 October 2022.

The OCHA Head committed to exploring possibilities to raise additional funds during recovery and rehabilitation.

