OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ):The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niger in response to an offer of Islamabad, Saturday decided to host the CFM 48th Session in Islamabad in 2021.

As the prospective CFM Chair, Pakistan has also become a member of the six-member OIC Executive Committee for the next three years.

"Pakistan is a founding member of the OIC. It has always played an important role in promoting the role of OIC as a collective voice of Muslim Ummah," foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The OIC is the second largest inter-governmental Organization after the United Nations, with 57 members and 5 observer states spanning over four continents.