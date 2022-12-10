OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold delegation level meeting with the Foreign Minister to discuss issues on the agenda of OIC including Jammu and Kashmir, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha accompanied by a five member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Saturday on a three day visit.

He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary General's visit will enable exchange of views on how OIC can galvanize itself further to deliver on the aspirations of 1.9 billion Muslims that it represents.