OIC Strongly Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Closure Of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Wednesday strongly condemned the storming of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation forces and the blatant assault on worshipers as well as the arrest of a number of them

The Muslim world body, in a statement, also condemned the closure of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

"The OIC General Secretariat considers this an extension of the repeated violations of Israel, the occupying power, of the sanctity of the holy places and freedom of worship, and a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law," the statement added.

It said that the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of these crimes and systematic attacks that fuel violence, tension, and instability in the region.

The OIC called upon the the international community to assume its responsibilities to put an end to these serious violations, stressing the necessity of preserving the historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Al-Quds.

