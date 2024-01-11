Oil tanker carrying 10,000-liter fuel overturns in Sadiqabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) An oil tanker carrying 10,000 litres of spirit fuel overturned near Taj Chowk Bypass Road in Sadiqabad on Thursday.

According to details, over ten thousand litres of oil was split while two including a driver and a helper were injured in the accident, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot of the accident after they were informed.

Meanwhile, a fire tender also rushed to the place while a crane was also called to lift the vehicle away from the road.