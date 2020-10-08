UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ombudsman Directs For Digitalizing Of All Post Offices Till Feb 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

Ombudsman directs for digitalizing of all post offices till Feb 2021

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Thursday directed the Pakistan Post to digitize all post offices by the end of February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Thursday directed the Pakistan Post to digitize all post offices by the end of February 2021.

He directed this while taking the cognizance of the difficulties of senior citizens and widows regarding delay in issuance of profits against saving certificates issued by the Post Offices.

He said that the saving certificates purchased by the people from Post Offices under Ordinary and Special Accounts should also be maintained as per banking standards.

Secretary Communications Zafar Ahsan informed that at present 3200 post offices have been working across the country, out of which there are 85 A-grade post offices. He said that out of these 85-A grade post offices, 32 have been digitized and remaining would be completed next year.

He said the Pakistan Post is maintaining more than 2.3 million accounts which have been regulated by the Auditor General of Pakistan, hence lot of difficulties are being faced in transformation of data, as all the ordinary and special saving accounts are being maintained manually, therefore, its digitization would be a gigantic task.

The secretary also informed that measures have been taken to transmit post office consumers profit as per banking standards with the State Bank of Pakistan and as soon as the digitization is completed, the system would be started on banking standards.

The federal Ombudsman directed to form a two members committee at provincial level comprising Post Master General and the Provincial Controller General of Accounts who would meet fortnightly for reconciliation of data between the two departments. He directed the secretary communications to complete the digitization of 3200 offices by the end of February, 2021 and send its monthly progress report to the Ombudsman office.

He further directed that a number of complaints were regularly received against post offices on inordinate delay in dispensing the monthly profits, therefore, standing instructions be issued to all post offices for its in time disbursement to the citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Progress February Pakistan Post Post All From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

55 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Rd, inspects devel ..

16 minutes ago

Brussels Shuts Cafes, Bars for 1 Month in Hopes of ..

14 minutes ago

UN in Touch With Kyrgyz Senior Officials to Find P ..

14 minutes ago

Witnesses at Berlin trial recount killing 'ordered ..

14 minutes ago

Trump calls for two in-person debates with Biden b ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.