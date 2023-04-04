Close
Ombudsperson Pb Issues Arrest Warrant For Six Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ombudsperson Pb issues arrest warrant for six accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Ombudsperson Punjab Khatoon Mohtasib Nabila Hakim Ali on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for a retired patwari and five others, including a sub-inspector, during the hearing of cases related to women's inheritance.

She issued these orders while hearing the women inheritance cases at Regional Ombudsman office Sargodha.

She also ordered the revenue department concerned to submit reports within ten days in six other cases.

As many as 13 cases of Sargodha division were presented in the hearing as nine were related to inheritance and four were of possession cases.

She said that rights of women were being protected under the Punjab Enforcement of Women PropertyRights, Harassment Act.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohsin Salahuddin, consultant Shahid Raza and Staff Officer Hafiz Usman Anwar were also present.

