On dead, another injured in Train accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Two laborers working at a railway track near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district were hit by Tezgam Express, killing one of them on the spot and leaving the other one injured.

According to the railway police, the laborers did not notice the approaching train.

The deceased labour has been identified as 45 years old Muhammad Afzal Babbur and the injured as Sajjan Babbur.

The dead and injured were shifted to taluka hospital Kotri.