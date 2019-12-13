UrduPoint.com
One Dead, 29 Injured In IIUI Clash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

One dead, 29 injured in IIUI clash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A student was killed and around 29 were injured as two groups clashed here at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

According to PIMS spokesman Dr Waseem Khawaja, the body of deceased Tehful Rehman and 29 other injured students were brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He said on examination it was found that Tehful Rehman received gunshot wounds.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, in a tweet, also confirmed that the clash between two student groups at IIUI left one dead.

He said situation at university was under control as the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and magistrates had taken over the compound.

Rangers were also deputed on the site to maintain law and order situation whereas the compound had been searched, he added.

"There was a clash between 2 (two) student bodies in a University. Unfortunately one student died because of the skirmish. We have taken over the security. Police and Magistrates are on site. Rangers has been called. Compound is being searched. Anyone having info may plz call on 15," the DC said on his twitter handle.

According to reports, the student groups clashed and exchanged fire when a book fair was underway at the university premises.

Meanwhile, an IIUI spokesman told APP that the university would remain closed on December 13 (Friday).

