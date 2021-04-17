UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Another Injured In Firing Incident

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) ::One person was killed and another injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car at Ahmadzai Road in the district Kurram, said police on Saturday.

Unidentified persons opened fire on a car near Ahmadzai old cantonment in Upper Kurram village at dawn, killing Quaid Hussain son of Niaz Ali and injured Zahid Hussain.

Zahid Hussain was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar.

The case has been registered against the unidentified accused and further investigation was underway.

