One Killed, Six Injured In Mohmand Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) One person was killed and six others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Mohmand dam site area, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, one person lost his life when a bus rammed into a mountain near Mohmand dam site area, due to break failure.
Six other persons were also injured in the same accident. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
