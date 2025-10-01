Open Menu

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani Visits Governor House Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar

Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday.

He was warmly received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi upon his arrival.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, minority and women MPAs, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, as well as former federal ministers Najmuddin Khan and Sajid Hussain Turi, were also present on the occasion alongside senior police and administrative officials.

It is worth to mention here that the historic city Peshawar will host the first-ever Pakistan business summit on Thursday, October 2, at a local hotel here.

The one-day summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as strategic partner.

Recent Stories

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Govern ..

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

2 minutes ago
 Peshawar to host Pakistan Business Summit on Octob ..

Peshawar to host Pakistan Business Summit on October 2

2 minutes ago
 Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens secur ..

Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit

5 minutes ago
 Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing

Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing

5 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised i ..

Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar

5 minutes ago
Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate ..

Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 CM lauds Security Forces for eliminating 13 “Fit ..

CM lauds Security Forces for eliminating 13 “Fitna-al-Hindustan” terrorists

5 minutes ago
 KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

2 hours ago
 Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

2 hours ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price r ..

ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price range, raising AED1.4 billion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan