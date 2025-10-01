Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani Visits Governor House Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday.
He was warmly received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi upon his arrival.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, minority and women MPAs, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, as well as former federal ministers Najmuddin Khan and Sajid Hussain Turi, were also present on the occasion alongside senior police and administrative officials.
It is worth to mention here that the historic city Peshawar will host the first-ever Pakistan business summit on Thursday, October 2, at a local hotel here.
The one-day summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as strategic partner.
Recent Stories
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel
Peshawar to host Pakistan Business Summit on October 2
Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit
Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing
Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar
Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan
CM lauds Security Forces for eliminating 13 “Fitna-al-Hindustan” terrorists
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price range, raising AED1.4 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel2 minutes ago
-
Peshawar to host Pakistan Business Summit on October 22 minutes ago
-
Acting IGP Muhammad Ali Babakhel strengthens security measures in Kohat visit5 minutes ago
-
Beautification work at Liaquat Bagh in full swing5 minutes ago
-
Security forces apprehend 4 terrorists disguised in women’s attire in Khuzdar5 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 13 terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
CM lauds Security Forces for eliminating 13 “Fitna-al-Hindustan” terrorists5 minutes ago
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families2 hours ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms2 hours ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm2 hours ago