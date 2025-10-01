Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar

Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, visited the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday.

He was warmly received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi upon his arrival.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, minority and women MPAs, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, as well as former federal ministers Najmuddin Khan and Sajid Hussain Turi, were also present on the occasion alongside senior police and administrative officials.

It is worth to mention here that the historic city Peshawar will host the first-ever Pakistan business summit on Thursday, October 2, at a local hotel here.

The one-day summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as strategic partner.