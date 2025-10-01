Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts

A Regional Environmental Conference is set to take place in Mirpurkhas on October 24, 2025, as announced during an introductory meeting of the Regional Climate Smart Network

Chaired by Additional Commissioner-I Subhash Chander on Wednesday, the meeting emphasized the importance of raising awareness at the community level to mitigate the effects of environmental changes.

During the meeting, Additional Commissioner-I highlighted the severe impacts of environmental changes on human life, drinking water, agriculture, livestock, and irrigation systems.

To address these challenges, steering committees have been formed at the district and tehsil levels in Mirpurkhas region, comprising representatives from government departments, research institutions, and local social organizations.

On this occasion, Professor Nawaz Kunbhar, Chairman of the Climate Smart Network, stated that the upcoming conference will produce recommendations to reduce the effects of climate change, which will be submitted to the provincial government.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director of the Environment Department Shahid Rehman, Siyal Scientist Bhawani Shankar, and representatives from social organizations.

