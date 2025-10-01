Open Menu

Regional Environmental Conference To Address Climate Change Impacts

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts

A Regional Environmental Conference is set to take place in Mirpurkhas on October 24, 2025, as announced during an introductory meeting of the Regional Climate Smart Network

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A Regional Environmental Conference is set to take place in Mirpurkhas on October 24, 2025, as announced during an introductory meeting of the Regional Climate Smart Network.

Chaired by Additional Commissioner-I Subhash Chander on Wednesday, the meeting emphasized the importance of raising awareness at the community level to mitigate the effects of environmental changes.

During the meeting, Additional Commissioner-I highlighted the severe impacts of environmental changes on human life, drinking water, agriculture, livestock, and irrigation systems.

To address these challenges, steering committees have been formed at the district and tehsil levels in Mirpurkhas region, comprising representatives from government departments, research institutions, and local social organizations.

On this occasion, Professor Nawaz Kunbhar, Chairman of the Climate Smart Network, stated that the upcoming conference will produce recommendations to reduce the effects of climate change, which will be submitted to the provincial government.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director of the Environment Department Shahid Rehman, Siyal Scientist Bhawani Shankar, and representatives from social organizations.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International ..

Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif undersco ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior ..

1 minute ago
 Regional Environmental Conference to address clima ..

Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts

1 minute ago
 90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal

90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity me ..

Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered

1 minute ago
 Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Govern ..

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar

9 minutes ago
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Sa ..

Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Saba Sadiq

7 minutes ago
 GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetr ..

GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects ..

KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis

7 minutes ago
 Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Ga ..

Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs actions against sale of adult ..

Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan