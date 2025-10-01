Open Menu

Rs3.65m Released For Medical Expenses Of Injured Police Ghazis

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 10:56 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved an additional Rs. 3.65 million for the medical expenses of injured police Ghazis from Lahore and other districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has approved an additional Rs. 3.65 million for the medical expenses of injured police Ghazis from Lahore and other districts.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police while sharing the details, said that injured Constable Mehmood-ul-Hassan and injured Constable Abdul Samad have each been given Rs. 1 million for medical expenses. Similarly, injured Sub-Inspector Safdar Atta was provided Rs. 0.5 million, injured Constable Muhammad Sajid received Rs. 0.3 million, and injured Constable Muhammad Awais was given Rs.

0.25 million.

Similarly, injured Head Constable Tariq Mehmood and Constable Ehtesham Ali were each given Rs. 0.2 million, while injured DSP Farooq Ahmad and Constable Muhammad Imran were each granted Rs. 0.1 million under medical expenses.

The IGP Punjab said that thousands of police officers and personnel have been injured in the line of duty while protecting the lives and properties of the citizens. Providing the best treatment and speedy recovery of police Ghazis is a top priority, and every possible measure will continue to be taken for this purpose, added Dr. Usman.

