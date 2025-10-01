Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered

A fake employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was caught red-handed while extorting citizens by removing electricity meters and demanding money in Nazir Town in the precinct of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A fake employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was caught red-handed while extorting citizens by removing electricity meters and demanding money in Nazir Town in the precinct of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the impostor identified as Umar Rehman posed him as FESCO staff member Hafiz Waqas and went door to door under the pretext of checking electricity bills before detaching meters to pressurize residents for payments.

The area people over suspicion complained of his fraudulent activities and FESCO vigilance team apprehended the accused from the spot along with four electricity meters, about a dozen electricity bills and demand notices for two meters.

The police took the accused into custody and initiated investigation on the request of the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), spokesman added.