Open Menu

Fake FESCO Employee Caught, Several Electricity Meters Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered

A fake employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was caught red-handed while extorting citizens by removing electricity meters and demanding money in Nazir Town in the precinct of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A fake employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was caught red-handed while extorting citizens by removing electricity meters and demanding money in Nazir Town in the precinct of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the impostor identified as Umar Rehman posed him as FESCO staff member Hafiz Waqas and went door to door under the pretext of checking electricity bills before detaching meters to pressurize residents for payments.

The area people over suspicion complained of his fraudulent activities and FESCO vigilance team apprehended the accused from the spot along with four electricity meters, about a dozen electricity bills and demand notices for two meters.

The police took the accused into custody and initiated investigation on the request of the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International ..

Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif undersco ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior ..

1 minute ago
 Regional Environmental Conference to address clima ..

Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts

1 minute ago
 90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal

90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity me ..

Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered

2 minutes ago
 Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Govern ..

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar

9 minutes ago
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Sa ..

Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Saba Sadiq

7 minutes ago
 GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetr ..

GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects ..

KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis

7 minutes ago
 Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Ga ..

Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs actions against sale of adult ..

Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan