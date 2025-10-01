Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situation in KP

Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here where matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between federal and provincial institutions were discussed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here where matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between Federal and provincial institutions were discussed.

The acting president was warmly received at the Governor House, Peshawar, by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Provincial President PPP Mohammad Ali Bacha, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and others, including minority MPAs and senior provincial officials.

Gilani met with party workers, MNAs, MPAs and members of the Opposition, a Presidency's news release said.

The acting president underscored the importance of unity, stability, and sustained efforts for peace and development across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that collective progress depends on cooperation among all segments of society and a shared commitment to national harmony and prosperity.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir, also called on the Acting President and presented a traditional turban as a gesture of respect.