Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Visits Peshawar, Briefed On Political, Law & Order Situation In KP

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situation in KP

Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here where matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between federal and provincial institutions were discussed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here where matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between Federal and provincial institutions were discussed.

The acting president was warmly received at the Governor House, Peshawar, by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Provincial President PPP Mohammad Ali Bacha, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and others, including minority MPAs and senior provincial officials.

Gilani met with party workers, MNAs, MPAs and members of the Opposition, a Presidency's news release said.

The acting president underscored the importance of unity, stability, and sustained efforts for peace and development across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that collective progress depends on cooperation among all segments of society and a shared commitment to national harmony and prosperity.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir, also called on the Acting President and presented a traditional turban as a gesture of respect.

Recent Stories

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

2 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed o ..

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economi ..

Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured p ..

Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis

16 minutes ago
 Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Maraka ..

Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International ..

Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons

22 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif undersco ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior ..

22 minutes ago
 Regional Environmental Conference to address clima ..

Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts

22 minutes ago
 90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal

90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal

22 minutes ago
 Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity me ..

Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered

22 minutes ago
 Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Govern ..

Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar

29 minutes ago
 Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan