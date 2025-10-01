- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situation in KP
Acting President Gilani Visits Peshawar, Briefed On Political, Law & Order Situation In KP
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here where matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between federal and provincial institutions were discussed
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit here where matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between Federal and provincial institutions were discussed.
The acting president was warmly received at the Governor House, Peshawar, by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Provincial President PPP Mohammad Ali Bacha, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and others, including minority MPAs and senior provincial officials.
Gilani met with party workers, MNAs, MPAs and members of the Opposition, a Presidency's news release said.
The acting president underscored the importance of unity, stability, and sustained efforts for peace and development across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that collective progress depends on cooperation among all segments of society and a shared commitment to national harmony and prosperity.
Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir, also called on the Acting President and presented a traditional turban as a gesture of respect.
Recent Stories
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..
Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..
Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis
Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours
Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior ..
Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts
90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal
Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident2 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situation in KP2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Balochistan Governor Ja ..2 minutes ago
-
Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis16 minutes ago
-
Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior citizens22 minutes ago
-
Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts22 minutes ago
-
90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal22 minutes ago
-
Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered22 minutes ago
-
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel29 minutes ago