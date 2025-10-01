Open Menu

Over 14,804 Citizens Benefited From Khidmat Marakaz Services In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:55 PM

Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz facilitated 14,804 citizens with various policing services in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz facilitated 14,804 citizens with various policing services in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, out of the total, 6,645 citizens obtained police verification services, while 3,349 received police character certificates. Additionally, 1,848 individuals registered tenant information and 426 citizens reported lost documents and 2,536 other services.

The spokesperson highlighted that more than 2.

6 million citizens have benefited from Khidmat Marakaz facilities so far this year, reflecting the growing trust and reliance of the public on these digital service centers.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, stated that millions of citizens across Lahore and other districts are availing these services every month. He added that the increasing public engagement with Khidmat Marakaz is a testament to the success of the police’s citizen-friendly and reform-driven policies.

