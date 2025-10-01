Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials have foiled an attempt to travel illegally to Bosnia under the cover of a visit visa and offloaded a passenger at Faisalabad Airport before taking him into custody

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials have foiled an attempt to travel illegally to Bosnia under the cover of a visit visa and offloaded a passenger at Faisalabad Airport before taking him into custody.

FIA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the accused identified as Wasif Ali from Mandi Bahauddin was traveling on flight FZ356 to Azerbaijan with plans to cross onward illegally into Bosnia through agents.

The initial investigation revealed that the passenger was in close contact with a human smuggling agent and he had paid a hefty sum of Rs.3.5 million for the illegal passage.

Over suspicion, FIA Immigration officials intercepted the traveler who later on confessed to his intended onward journey.

The passenger has been handed over to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad for further investigation, spokesman added.