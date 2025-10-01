Ministry Of Human Rights Celebrates International Day Of Older Persons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM
The Ministry of Human Rights organized a ceremony in Islamabad today to mark the International Day of Older Persons. Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, addressed the gathering, which was attended by representatives of civil society, senior citizens, community leaders, and partner organizations
In his address, the Minister paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of senior citizens, describing them as custodians of the nation’s heritage, wisdom, and values. He emphasized that respect for elders is deeply embedded in Pakistan’s cultural traditions and reinforced by Islamic teachings, noting the Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): “He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young ones and respect to our elders.”
The Minister underlined that the Government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, is committed to strengthening legal and institutional frameworks for the welfare and well-being of senior citizens. He highlighted the ICT Senior Citizens Act, 2021, through which tangible measures are being implemented, including the establishment of the Senior Citizens Fund and the development of Darul Shafqat, a dedicated old-age home in the capital.
Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar further stressed that while legislation is important, real change requires a societal commitment where older persons are cherished, respected, and fully included in community life. He emphasized that families, in particular, must devote quality time, love, and attention to their elders, as family care remains the strongest safeguard of dignity and well-being in old age.
The Minister also drew attention to the growing impact of climate change on vulnerable populations, noting that older persons are among those most at risk during extreme weather events and natural disasters. He underscored the need for policies and community initiatives that take into account the specific challenges faced by the elderly in a changing climate.
He appreciated the role of civil society, volunteers, and community workers, acknowledging their tireless efforts as the backbone of a compassionate and inclusive society.
