One Third Pakistanis (34%) Believe That China Will Become The Next Global Superpower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:14 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, one third Pakistanis (34%) believe that China will become the next global superpower

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which country will be the next superpower of the world? (Choose from the given options: America, China, India, Pakistan or others)” In response, 34% Pakistanis said that China will become the next superpower, 31% said Pakistan will become the next superpower, 23% said America will remain the global superpower, 2% said India will become a superpower, 3% said some other country will become the next superpower, and the remaining 7% did not know/ did not wish to respond.

