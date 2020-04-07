UrduPoint.com
Only Precautionary Measures Can Defeat COVID-19: Medical Experts

Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Medical experts urged the people on Tuesday to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the government in order to curb COVID-19.

Social distancing is among the main precautions to defeat this deadly virus, they said while talking in a Radio programme.

A medical expert Dr Muhammad Salman said the only cure to COVID-19 is to follow the precautionary measures because the virus starts showing symptoms after five days and at this stage the situation of the patient becomes very critical.

However, the number of recovered patients is satisfactory. One needs to properly wash hands regularly. Whenever, we come back from shopping, it is necessary that envelops must be cleaned with alcoholic swaps after which we must store it.

He urged people to wear masks and avoid sneezing on someone's face. The use of sanitizer is also vital to kill the virus.

Another Medical Expert Dr Hassan Abbas Zaheer said COVID-19 is viral and pandemic and now has spread in the entire world. The outbreak of this virus was observed at the end of December last year but now is a worldwide issue.

He said the epicenter of this COVID-19 is now United States where the number of suspects is showing upward trends. The intensity of this virus increased in the countries where the governments have not taken its as serious issue.

The example of Italy and Spain is in front of us where death ratio is far high, he added.

He clarified that the treatment with plasma is not the approved mode of treatment for coronavirus, however, it is still in experimental stage.

So far, 89 to 90 patients are reportedly cured through this technology in Pakistan. The Thalassemia patients in the country have been facing issues in particular in the current circumstances, he added.

