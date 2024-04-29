- Home
- Opaque Wheat Bags Distribution: Record of 6000 bags allegedly found missing at PASSCO centre
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) District administration took serious notice of the non-transparent distribution of wheat bags allegedly by Pakistan Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) centre's at tehsils Alipur and Jatoe as a record of 6000 wheat bags was missing during inspection.
Following public complaints about the sale of wheat bags by the local administration of PASSCO, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh instructed Assistant Commissioner Mukarram Sultan to visit the PASSCO centre. During the inspection, he found a record of 6000 wheat bags missing. Similarly, Chairman CM Punjab Initiative Committee MPA Sabtain Bukhari also intervened and informed DG PASSCO about the situation.
Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Jatoe Tariq Mehmood Malik had recovered 1000 bags from a middleman identified as Muhammad Zafar. The middle man Muhammad Zafar had allegedly paid Rs 500/bag. A case had also been registered against the alleged outlaw.
The district administration also forward a letter to DG PASSCO to take action against the local administration of the PASSCO for unfair distribution of the wheat bags. Apart from this, the farming community expressed concerns about the sale of wheat at very low prices. They stated that the middlemen were allegedly exploiting the farmers.
