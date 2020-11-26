UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held In Sub-Division Jandola Tank

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Khan Afridi held an open court at Tribal Sub-Division Jandola to resolve the problems faced by the the citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Jandola Kashmir Khan Sherani, DSP Ghazi Marjan,SHO Noor Aslam and a large number of citizens including Malik Maulana Hafta Khan,Malik Nadir Khan, Hebat Khan, Alam Khan, Miskin Khan and others attended the open court.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed in detail about other issues including clean drinking water, health, education and the Local Bodies Department.

The Deputy Commissioner listened carefully to the issues raised by the citizens and issued orders to resolve some of them on the spot.

Addressing the open court, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Khan said that on the special orders of the provincial government, the district administration was ensuring the holding of open courts in remote areas so that the problems of the citizens could be resolved at their doorsteps.

He said that holding of courts was to raise awareness among the citizens and they could now raise their voice for their problems and solutions.

Resources were being used to solve the problems faced by the citizens belonging to Jandola and other areas.

A committee consisting of well-reputed non-political persons would be formed in the said area.

