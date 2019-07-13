Opposition drama proved flopped: Ghulam Sarwar

(@imziishan)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said that opposition drama after Ramzan ul Mubarrak has badly been flopped and it would nothing to do PTI-led government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said that opposition drama after Ramzan ul Mubarrak has badly been flopped and it would nothing to do PTI-led government

Addressing at Public Secretariat NA-59, he categorically stated that no one would be given an National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) as reiterated by Prime Minister Imran Khan because it was the government's responsibility to bring all those involved in corruption to justice. The minister said accountability of all corrupt elements would be held across the board.

He said the PML-N had strong history regarding attacking and black mailing the judiciary and judges. He said the PML-N had nothing learned from past mistakes and it was still involved in black mailing to the judges of the country.

He was of the view that the alleged video tape was based on mere assumptions, whereas, the accountability court judge had rejected PML-N stance.

Sarwar pointed out that Maryam had done post doctorate in forgery. Actually she was leading a movement for saving her father but she could not fool the masses.

Maryam should refrain from passing threats to state institutions and the government, he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan united adding that PTI would fulfill the promises made with the nation. Khan wants to fight corruption, poverty, unemployment, reform government spending and improve the lives of the poor.