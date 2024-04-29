Open Menu

Orientation Day Held At Bakhtawar Cadet Collage Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Bukhtawar Cadet College welcomed the new Eighth batch by hosting reception for the new Cadets of Class VIII and their parents.

Orientation Day at Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad commenced with a warm welcome from the Principal Dr Farida Shaikh. The Day was comprised of different segments including College visit and the comprehensive address of the Principal,marking the official commencement of the orientation program.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Farida said that cadets have rich history and traditions of Girls Cadet College Nawabshah, emphasizing its reputation for academic excellence and leadership training.

Principal underscored the college's mission to empower young women to become confident, compassionate, and competent leaders of tomorrow. Her address instilled a sense of pride and responsibility in the new cadets, urging them to uphold the values of the college with dedication and honor.

The Principal's address followed by the question and answer session.

Parents visited houses of their wards, Gymnasium, Swimming pool, sports area and Hobbies Club. At the end scrumptious lunch was arranged for parents and the new intake in College Mess. The parents were amazed to observe the facilities and hospitality of BCCG.

