Over 786,877 Children Immunized Against Polio
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The District Health Authority on Sunday claimed to have achieved the 100 percent Polio vaccination target set for the Week-long drive started on February 26 in the district.
Talking to APP on Sunday, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said over 786,877 children, below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils of the district.
He said that during the drive 4,168 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization. He added that 163 transit teams also protected the children against the lethal disease at entry and exit points of the district. The health officer informed that all the refused or unattended cases had also been covered on the last day of the year's second drive./395
