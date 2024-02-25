Over 786,877 Children To Be Protected Against Polio In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A Week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in the district on Monday(Feburary 26) to cover more than 786,877 children under five years of age.
Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed told APP that 3,675 mobile teams,870 area incharges,245 Medical officers and 330 fixed centres would participate in the drive to complete the immunisation task.
He added that drops would also be administered at 163 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.
Dr Ejaz said that polio teams had been directed to ensure that data quality was up to the mark and no child was missed at the transit sites. The CEO said the drive was being launched against the backdrop of positive polio environmental samples in the district./395
