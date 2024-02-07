Over 870000 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower constituencies

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) More than 870000 voters would exercise their right of franchise from two national assemblys and five provincial assembly seats in Dir Lower in the general election 2024.

A statistical report of voters and polling stations on Wednesday revealed that around half of the population of a total of 16.50000 residents of Dir Lower will be eligible to cast their votes in the general election.

According to the 7th digital census of 2023, the total population of the Dir Lower district was 1660528, of which 817545 were male while 842927 consisted of females. The number of transgenders in the district was counted at 26.

The total number of voters in the district was 870852 of which 481809 were male voters and 389043 were female voters.

In NA-6, the number of total registered voters was 457075 of which 253972 were male and 203103 were female voters. In the constituency, a total of 307 polling stations have been established for the election day, of which 80 were specified for male voters while 7 were for female voters and the number of combined polling stations was 153.

Among these polling stations, 143 have been declared as highly sensitive while 119 as sensitive and 45 as normal.

Likewise, in NA-7 Dir Lower, the number of total registered voters was 413777 of which 227837 were male voters while 185940 were female voters. The number of polling stations in NA-7 was 308, among which 96 were for male voters and 93 for female voters and the combined polling stations were 119.

Among the polling stations, 45 were declared as highly sensitive, while 170 were as sensitive and 93 as normal.

Among five Constituencies of the provincial assembly of Dir Lower, the number of registered voters in PK-14 was 182404, of which 100696 were male voters while 8170 8 were female voters. In this PK constituency, a total of 31 polling stations have been established for male voters and 29 for female voters.

In PK-14 Dir Lower, 129 polling stations have been established as combined, both for male and female voters.

In PK-15 Dir Lower-II, the number of total registered voters was 177459, of which 97082 were male voters while 80377 were female voters. For the polling day, a total of 127 polling stations were established in the constituency, 47 were for males, 45 for females and 35 were combined polling stations.

Among these polling stations, 40 polling stations have been declared as normal while 65 as sensitive and 22 as highly sensitive.

In the constituency, PK-16 Dir Lower-III, the number of total registered voters was 172941, of which 94719 were male while 78222 were female voters.

A total of 133 polling stations have been established for the election day of which 37 were for male voters and 37 for female voters while 59 polling stations were combined. Of these polling stations, 47 have been declared as normal, while 73 as sensitive and 13 as highly sensitive.

In PK-17 Dir Lower-IV, the number of total registered voters was 172353, of which 96450 were male voters and 75903 were female voters. In the constituency, a total of 116 polling stations have been established—among which 34 were for male and 30 for female voters while 52 as combined polling stations. Among these polling stations, 11 were declared as normal, while 55 as sensitive and 50 as highly sensitive.

In PK-18, Dir Lower-V, the number of total registered voters was 695165, of which 91881 were male voters while 73814 were female voters. A total of 27 polling stations have been established in the constituency for male voters, 26 for female voters and 57 as combined. In the constituency, 12 polling stations were normal while 23, were sensitive and 75, were highly sensitive.

