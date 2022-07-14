Over 98,000 pilgrims benefited from Makkah Route initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 98,816 pilgrims have benefited from Makkah Route Initiative which was launched by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior this year in five countries.

The initiative enables pilgrims to end their immigration, cargo and travel procedures to the holy sites before they depart for the Kingdom, Saudi Gazette reported.

The service, emanating from the Kingdom's vision 2030, was done through 274 flights from their countries to Jeddah's King Abdulaziz international airport and Madinah's Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz international airport.

Pilgrims were coming from 58 stations of their countries with an average of finalizing the procedures of each passenger in one minute and 48 seconds. The initiative was implemented in the airports of Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.

Special Saudi teams were sent to each of those destinations to assist local staff finalize the procedures.