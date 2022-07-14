UrduPoint.com

Over 98,000 Pilgrims Benefited From Makkah Route Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Over 98,000 pilgrims benefited from Makkah Route initiative

As many as 98,816 pilgrims have benefited from Makkah Route Initiative which was launched by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior this year in five countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 98,816 pilgrims have benefited from Makkah Route Initiative which was launched by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior this year in five countries.

The initiative enables pilgrims to end their immigration, cargo and travel procedures to the holy sites before they depart for the Kingdom, Saudi Gazette reported.

The service, emanating from the Kingdom's vision 2030, was done through 274 flights from their countries to Jeddah's King Abdulaziz international airport and Madinah's Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz international airport.

Pilgrims were coming from 58 stations of their countries with an average of finalizing the procedures of each passenger in one minute and 48 seconds. The initiative was implemented in the airports of Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.

Special Saudi teams were sent to each of those destinations to assist local staff finalize the procedures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Jeddah Saudi Makkah Indonesia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Morocco From Airport

Recent Stories

Secretary/incharge anti-dengue measures visits Fai ..

Secretary/incharge anti-dengue measures visits Faisalabad

53 seconds ago
 Mali to suspend all new UN peacekeeping rotations

Mali to suspend all new UN peacekeeping rotations

54 seconds ago
 England v India 2nd ODI brief score

England v India 2nd ODI brief score

57 seconds ago
 Americans' Confidence in US Public Schools Falls t ..

Americans' Confidence in US Public Schools Falls to 28% Amid Political Divide - ..

59 seconds ago
 Despite Broad Support for Climate Efforts, America ..

Despite Broad Support for Climate Efforts, Americans Far Apart Over Direction - ..

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands Consider Equipping F-35 Fleet With Lon ..

Netherlands Consider Equipping F-35 Fleet With Long-Range Missiles - Defense Min ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.