Over Rs. 67 Billion Disbursed Among 7.4 Million Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 67 billion among 7.4 million beneficiaries till Thursday (evening) under Benazir Kafaalat initiative

BISP is disbursing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 9 million registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs 9,000 per household.

BISP has already released over Rs. 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Programme.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from BISP is sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted.

