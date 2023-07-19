Open Menu

Over Rs. 71 Billion Disbursed Among 7.9 Million Beneficiary Women

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed more than Rs. 71 billion among over 7.9 million beneficiary women under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed more than Rs. 71 billion among over 7.9 million beneficiary women under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative.

The process of disbursement of the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23 continued successfully across the country.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 9 million registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per family. Benazir Income Support Programme has already released over Rs 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive Taleemi Wazaif, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program is sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted.

