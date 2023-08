Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat beneficiaries in FY 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed more than Rs 76.11 billion among the beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat initiative during the ongoing payment process of its fourth quarterly tranche for the Financial Year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed more than Rs 76.11 billion among the beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat initiative during the ongoing payment process of its fourth quarterly tranche for the Financial Year 2022-23.

"Over Rs. 76.11 billion has been disbursed among more than 8,456,000 beneficiary women under the scheme till August 21 (3:00 pm)", an official source revealed. Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs. 9,000 per family.

BISP has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif is also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive Taleemi Wazaif, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Programme. Any messages from BISP are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted.