Over Rs70mln disbursed among 5777 families under Ehsaas Emergency relief program in a day

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 110, 886 families will get benefit from Ehsaas Emergency Relief Program across the district.

The financial assistance disbursement process will continue to lockdown affected people on second day while over Rs 70 million cash assistance was distributed among 5777 families on first day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed was deputed as focal person by district administration.

While giving briefing, ADC Ikhlaq Ahmed said that 27658 deserving people of City tehsil and 37475 of Sadar tehsil would get benefit from Ehsaas Emergency Relief Program.

Similarly, 24797 of Shujabad and 20936 families of Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil will avail the assistance.

He said that Rs12000 each financial assistance was being provided.

He said that 19 Ehsaas Kifalat centres have been made functional to provide cash relief to the poor families.

He said that two more centres at Qadirpur Raan and Larr would be made functional by April - 15. He said that more centres would be setup to facilitate lockdown affected people.

He said that 80 counters were set up at Ehsaas Kifalat centres to pay cash and added that head of Konnect company has ensured to enhance the counters to 100 from 80.

The centres were made at government schools building to disburse cash relief.

APP /sak