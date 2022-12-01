Over three-kanal land retrieved

KASUR, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved three-kanal and four-marla state land from the squatters.

According to the spokesperson here on Thursday,Assistant Commissioner, Kot Radha Kishan,Laraib Aslam along with anti-corruption establishment team conducted raid at mouza Zafarkey and retrieved the land worth millions of rupees from the illegal occupants.

Further investigation was under way.