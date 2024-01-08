Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference to be held from Jan 9-11 in Cairo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and single country exhibition will commence from January 9 to 11 in Cairo, Egypt, a press release received from Pakistan Embassy in Cairo said on Monday.

A high level business delegation led by Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Pakistan Dr. Gohar Ijaz will showcase business products and explore the forging of commercial ties with the middle East & North African (MENA) region during the much-awaited conference and the exhibition.

The delegation comprises government officials and leading businessmen from Pakistan. The official component of the delegation comprises Secretary for Commerce, Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Secretary board of Investment (BOI) and other senior officers from Ministry of Commerce, BoI and TDAP.

The event will kick start with an exclusive official segment of a conference on January 9, followed by an inclusive single-country exhibition on January 10 and 11.

More than 200 businessmen from Pakistan are coming to Cairo to conclude prospective business deals.

These businessmen will be representing more than 20 different business sectors including textile, engineering goods, food & agriculture and services. In addition, more than 150 leading businessmen and chamber representatives from the countries of Middle East & North African (MENA) region are also coming to Cairo to strengthen commercial ties with businessmen from Pakistan.

The exhibition offers opportunities for trade enhancement and signing joint venture deals between local and Pakistani businessmen in multiple sectors of mutual interest. It also offers an opportunity to foster trade and investment ties between Pakistan and MENA region countries.

The government of Pakistan under the “Look Africa” Policy has successfully conducted similar events in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi in the year 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, yielding greater commercial benefits.

Under this policy, the Government of Pakistan aims to find alternate markets for its goods and enhance government-to-government and business-to-business ties with countries in the African region.