Pak Ambassador Assures Support To Afghan Cricket

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani on Saturday assured his full support for betterment of cricket in Afghanistan.

The ambassador received members of the Afghan national cricket team at his residence, the Pakistan embassy in Kabul said in a press release.

The ambassador said that he was delighted to host the incredibly talented national cricket team and discussed with them ways to strengthen cricketing ties between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed his best wishes for their upcoming tours and also appreciated their efforts, dedication, passion and commitment for cricket.

The ambassador also presented a calligraphic painting to Chairman Afghan Cricket Board Mirwais Ashraf.

On this occasion, the management and players of Afghan cricket board including CEO Naseeb Khan, Afghan team captain Hashmatullah Shaheedi, Imran Farhat HPC coach, Rana Naveed ul Hassan and other officials of the embassy were present.

Separately on his Twitter handle, the ambassador said that he was delighted to host the incredibly talented Afghanistan national cricket team.

They discussed ways to strengthen cricketing ties between the two brotherly countries.

He also expressed his best wishes to the Afghan team for their upcoming tours.

